Chapters opens a new online pop-up shop ahead of Christmas!

By Katy Thornton

November 16, 2021 at 5:13pm

Something to lessen the blow of the shop's impending closure.

We were devastated to hear the news that Chapters is planning to shut its doors for good in 2022. Chapters has been an institution of Dublin City Centre for 40 years, and we're already wondering what we'll do without them. Luckily, they're sticking around a little bit longer, and they have a Christmas treat for us.

Introducing Chapters Book Boxes, that are now live onsite! Choosing a book for someone, or one's self even, can be tricky at the best of times. With the Chapters Book Boxes, as long as you know what genre they like, Chapters does the choosing for you!

You can pick a variety of genres including Women's Fiction, Sports, Cookery, and more. The boxes range between €34.95 and €49.95.

Boxes come with several books, as well as a notebook, a greeting card, a bookmark, some chocolate and some tea. The perfect gift for the bookworm in your life.

Check out their selection HERE.

Header image via Instagram/chaptersbookstore

