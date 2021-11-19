Christmas at the Castle is back this December!

It's nearly time to relive the magic at Dublin Castle, and we are absolutely buzzing for it!

Christmas at the Castle will open on the 8th December and run all the way to the 21st December. This is an open air boutique Christmas market, boasting a range of treats and gifts, as well as a festive carousel (who doesn't love a carousel). There will also be live music from the likes of Dublin Gospel Choir, New Dublin Voices, Playlist, Crux Voice Ensemble and more!

According to the website: "more than 26 Craft Vendors will be housed in traditional style wooden chalets, offering artisan products produced by Irish artists, including ceramics, wooden crafts, jewelry." You won't go hungry while you browse, with a range of food on display such as churros, burgers, tacos, and we're sure there'll be some mulled wine to wash it all down with.

The event runs every day between the 8th and the 21st December from 3pm to 10pm. Tickets are free (woohoo) but must be purchased ahead of arrival. You can book yours through this link.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Obsessed with your pup? This pet painting class may just be for you