Put this Dublin Christmas market in your diary

By Fiona Frawley

November 9, 2021 at 12:55pm

Tis the season for shopping locally and nabbing one of a kind Christmas gifts. Falalalala, la la la la.

Who doesn't love a good Christmas market? Exploring a treasure trove of vintage finds and made-with-love crafts and accessories with a hot chocolate in hand and Michael Buble on the speakers is the festive dream. Is it really Christmas until you purchase one of those 2 metre long red liquorices from the sweet stand? No, no it is not.

If you're provisionally preparing your agenda of markets to hit up this season, definitely add this one at Memas to the list.

The Dublin 1 spot will hold their market on Saturday December 11th, promising crafts, vintage finds, accessories and loads of amazing gift options. The market will kick off at 12:30pm and listen, while you're there, you might as well stick around and celebrate a successful days shopping afterwards. And what better way to celebrate than with a good old fashioned cocktail tower (we're a little bit obsessed with these):

If you've got someone in your life with an "ah, I don't mind. Just get me anything" attitude towards Christmas pressies, definitely consider getting them something at one of several Christmas markets around the country this year. It's a great way to support small, discover new makers and allow the creative juices in Ireland to keep on flowing. A win all round.

