5 Dublin Christmas Markets to soak up in the final weekend before the big day!

Whether you're scrambling to get those last minute Christmas gifts, or you just want to soak up the last of the markets, there's plenty on in Dublin this weekend!

It's about to be the final weekend before Christmas, and there's still a ton of Christmas markets to attend! We only get these magical markets once a year, so you've got to make the most of them while they're here. Alongside Christmas at the Castle at Dublin Castle, there's lots of smaller Christmas markets still to attend this weekend, and we've collated our faves right here.

5. Airfield Christmas Market

We wrote all our scoop on this Dundrum Christmas Market earlier in the week, but just as a reminder, this is the spot to pick up some gorge Irish produce. They have everything from honey, to butter, to granola, to fruit and veg. There's also some non-food items too, including body butters, some stunning Irish wool products, and some soap and candles too.

Where:

Airfield Estate, Dundrum

When:

Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th December

What time:

9am-2.30pm

4. MVP Christmas Flea

The MVP Christmas Flea may just be the spot to finish up your Christmas shopping. Pick up some truly unique pieces this Saturday, whether that be some books, vintage records, bric-a-brac, or whatever catches your eye. There's no food permitted indoors, but outside there will be sambos and coffee going.

Where:

MVP, Clanbrassil Street

When:

Saturday 18th December

What time:

12-4pm

3. Christmas Cheer Market

There's going to be music and mulled wine at the Blackrock Christmas Cheer Market this year. Not only that, but hot food vendors, cafés, vegan treats, arts and crafts, and plenty of knick-knacks if you've got a stocking or two to fill!

Where:

Blackrock Market

When:

Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th December

What time:

1-4pm

2. Lucky's Artfully Art Market

Celebrate some local art by travelling on down to Lucky's this Saturday. This weekend Artfully is hosting their market at Lucky's, showing off an excellent selection of art from some very talented people. As always there will also be pints and pizza available too.

Where:

Lucky's Bar, Meath Street

When:

Saturday 18th December

What time:

1-6pm

1. Merchy Christmas

An Artist Music Market you won't want to miss out on. Merchy Christmas at Grand Social welcomes you to pick up some bits from your fave artists. The Market is free, but there is a suggested donation of €5 that will go towards to Dublin Simon Community.

Where:

The Grand Social, Liffey Street

When:

Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th December

What time:

10am-4pm

We're absolutely spoilt for choice with Christmas Markets in Dublin this year!

Header image via Shutterstock

