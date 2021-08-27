Does your dog have what it takes to be Dublin's next top model?

Does your dog not get out of bed for less than 10,000 puppacinos?

If so, they might be suited to a career as a doggo model, and that's where Coke Lane come in. The Dublin 8 pizza all-stars are on the hunt for the new furry face of their apparel range, and want to hear from anyone whose pet has star potential.

Slick Dublin-based artist Magnus Mudrack will create the image of the award winning dog to feature on the new Coke Lane merch, and he's no stranger to capturing the essence of the puppers of Dublin. Have a browse through his Insta to see some of his gorge portraits:

Over the past year, Magnus has been working on an illustration project centred around pet portraits, some of which you may have seen pasted around the city. This makes him the perfect artiste to capture the essence of whichever doggo will be crowned as Coke Lane cover girl. The winner of Coke Lane's next top model will receive a €100 Coke Lane voucher, a framed bespoke hand drawn dog portrait and a Pizza Dawg t shirt featuring their likeness. There are also prizes for 7 runner ups consisting of a bespoke hand drawn dog portrait and t shirt.

If you think your pup has what it takes to be on top, post a snap of them and tag Coke Lane Pizza and Magnus Mudrack, as well as the hashtag #pizzadawg.

Header image via Instagram/Magnus Mudrack

