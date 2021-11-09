Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

By Katy Thornton

November 9, 2021 at 3:27pm

A Wine Club Takeover? Wine the hell not!

Fancy yourself a bit of a wine expert? Or just adore tasting different vinos? There's a Jura Takeover happening in Fish Shop, Smithfield on Monday 15th November. There are only very limited spots left, so if this sounds like a bit of you, get onto them to book ASAP.

Fish Shop is located on Benburb Street and the cost of the wine club is a €20 deposit for two people. Fish Shop promises there will be a variety of stunning Jura wines to taste on the night.

As the name would suggest, Fish Shop are known for their fish, winning an Irish Restaurant Award in 2019 for their seafood. They are open for takeaway, as well as dining indoors or outdoors.

Sounds like a gorge way to spend a Monday evening, right?

Header image via Instagram/fishshopbenburb

READ ON: Put this Dublin Christmas market in your diary

