Hands on with myFirst Camera Insta 2

A great present to inspire some new hobbies in younger family members.

Already looking ahead to Christmas presents for certain younger members of your family?

Looking for some inspiration for something but different and also somewhat ACTIVE to get them?

Look no further!

DESIGN

Available in pink or blue, the durable case is designed to survive bumps and knocks and spills. It is also relatively light, and comes equipped with a lanyard, so your little family photographer won't be getting tired of carrying it around.

The layout of the bright, clean screen and the buttons giving the options for different camera setups are clear and easy to follow/use, making it a perfect user experience for the kids who have been gifted with it.

FEATURES

In the box with your camera, you'll also find three rolls of thermal paper, adding up to 240 images that can be printed out from the camera itself. The box also contains a roll of stickers, to add to the finished product!

When taking the photos, there are built in frames and effects that can be added before it hints the internal printer, making them even more lovely, all just asking to be printed and framed!

There is also the video option, a 12mb camera that is capable 1920×1080 videos, and that can be saved to a 32GB microSD card, should you need or want to keep them.

The battery is rechargeable will last for a full day of photographing and can be fully recharged after four hours.

PRICE

Going for $100 (or about €85) on their website, it is absolutely something to look into for an upcoming birthday (or... and we know it is barely October, but the dreaded C-word) for a younger family member who might have already shown an interest in photography.