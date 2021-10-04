Hands on with myFirst Camera Insta 2

By Rory Cashin

October 4, 2021 at 9:33am

Share:
Hands on with myFirst Camera Insta 2

A great present to inspire some new hobbies in younger family members.

Already looking ahead to Christmas presents for certain younger members of your family?

Looking for some inspiration for something but different and also somewhat ACTIVE to get them?

Look no further!

DESIGN

Available in pink or blue, the durable case is designed to survive bumps and knocks and spills. It is also relatively light, and comes equipped with a lanyard, so your little family photographer won't be getting tired of carrying it around.

The layout of the bright, clean screen and the buttons giving the options for different camera setups are clear and easy to follow/use, making it a perfect user experience for the kids who have been gifted with it.

FEATURES

In the box with your camera, you'll also find three rolls of thermal paper, adding up to 240 images that can be printed out from the camera itself. The box also contains a roll of stickers, to add to the finished product!

When taking the photos, there are built in frames and effects that can be added before it hints the internal printer, making them even more lovely, all just asking to be printed and framed!

There is also the video option, a 12mb camera that is capable 1920×1080 videos, and that can be saved to a 32GB microSD card, should you need or want to keep them.

The battery is rechargeable will last for a full day of photographing and can be fully recharged after four hours.

PRICE

Going for $100 (or about €85) on their website, it is absolutely something to look into for an upcoming birthday (or... and we know it is barely October, but the dreaded C-word) for a younger family member who might have already shown an interest in photography.

Share:

Latest articles

Bread 41 is recreating this retro breakfast biscuit and we're obsessed

Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

In need of food inspo? Here's some of our top dishes to try in Dublin at the weekend

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - The return of Death Stranding is upon us

Hands on with the OPPO Find X3 Pro

Lovin Games Weekly - Fans of Zelda and Pixar will want to play this week's big release

Looking for love after lockdown?

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.