Hands on with the Glam Doll Desktop Ring Light

With so many of us working from home, one of these could be invaluable.

We've had a year or so now of remote working, a year of Zoom calls and unflattering camera angles. There has also been a year of specific businesses - from make-up artists to nail technicians - who couldn't work due to restrictions and their outlets being closed.

With things looking to partly reopen, so many people now deciding to work from on a more permanent basis, and so many beauty technicians and artists going the self-employed route, you need the hardware to back all of that up.

One of the primary pieces of kit you'll likely need is a decent ring light, and we've had a few days to play with Irish company Glam Doll's Desktop Ring Light, and this is what we've found...

DESIGN

Once you've opened the packaging, you see the light broken down to its basic elements, showing you how easy it will be to transport around should you need it to. The foldable light basically halves its size, but when unfolded, it covers a surprisingly large amount of space.

The all-white design and touch-command elements help keep it all sleek and thoughtful looking, nothing to distract for the light source itself. The sturdy base and flexible arm combined mean that there is no fear of the light suddenly toppling over, but it is also bendable enough that you can pose it and position it to whatever you need.

FEATURES

The light itself has adjustable levels of brightness and warmness, so you can adjust to whatever levels you need for your surroundings and/or work needs. The volume buttons for both are controlled by simple finger rolls along the touchpad, which is a nice... well, touch.

It also comes equipped with a phone holder to place at the centre of the light, which is a great addition for any content creators, or if you're just looking to have some nicer, more flattering lighting for your video calls.

PRICE

Selling at €69.99, it is closer to an investment than a throwaway purchase, but for anyone who uses their laptop for a lot of their work, as well as those who work in the make-up industry, that is exactly what this is: an investment.

It will prove to be an invaluable addition to your home office, feeling much more high-end and expensive than the seventy euro price tag might dictate.

You can get more info on the rest of the Glam Doll's products on their official website here.

