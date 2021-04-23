Hands on with the Siemens Bean to Cup EQ.9 s700 coffee machine

The ultimate coffee machine for the ultimate coffee lovers.

If you're a coffee lover and you've ever found yourself wondering "What is the best coffee machine out there?", well, we think we've got the answer for you.

We've spent a few weeks with the Siemens Bean to Cup EQ.9 s700 coffee machine, and if you love coffee, then you'll want this machine in your life.

DESIGN

Straight out of the box, the machine is remarkably easy to put together, everything slotting together nice and easy. Once placed proudly in your kitchen, it does look like to be the perfect middle ground between a high-end barista machine you'd see in a proper coffee shop, melded with the sleek features of a top-of-the-line home appliance.

The more time you spend with the s700, the more the little design features let themselves be known. The adjustable height of the nozzle to make sure you don't splash your coffee around, the little light at the front so you don't need to turn all the house lights on if you're making a first-thing coffee or a late-night hot milk.

Everything you need to remove or add, from the water tank to the coffee bean holders to the milk container to the spill tray, they're all massively easy to slot in and out, always incredibly clear on the levels, and the machine will always remind you when they're full or need removing or refilling.

The interface is also remarkably easy to navigate, making every option clear and concise. Even a little thing like the image of the coffee cup filling up on the screen to match the pour in reality... it all adds up to such a thoughtful overall design. Impossible to fault.

FEATURES

Good lord, where to begin...

No matter what kind of coffee you like, this machine will make it, and to your exact specifications. You choose how much you want in the cup, what strength and intensity level the coffee should be, what temperature you want it at, and if it is a coffee with milk, you can choose the ratio of coffee to milk in it.

The two separate bean containers mean that if you're sharing space with someone who prefers a different flavour of coffee, then you don't need the grinder to empty before you fill it up with your own, as you can choose freely between them.

You can connect the machine to your WiFi, and then have it setting up and brewing your coffee while you're still crawling your way out of bed in the morning. There is also a cup-warmer plate on top of the machine for those cold mornings when you don't want the temperature of your cup to immediately dampen the temperature of your coffee.

Whatever you're looking for in a coffee machine, they've thought of it, and it is here, and a whole lot more besides.

PRICE

Being pretty much the ultimate coffee machine you could want, it does come in at a hefty €2,299. This is an investment for coffee lovers, so if you are someone who is looking for, legitimately, the best coffee machine on the market, then this is the one for you.

You'll have so much fun playing around with this machine, testing out the features and different types of coffee, and finessing it to your preferences, delivering you the exact cup of coffee you want, over and over again.

More details on the machine and where to buy the machine can be found here.

