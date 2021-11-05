Harry Potter takes over Dundrum Town Centre this weekend to celebrate 20th anniversary

I don't want to alarm anyone, but it's officially 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released.

Meaning its 20 years since you stood outside the cinema with your eyes closed, willing Hagrid to swoop in on his flying motorbike and whisk you off to the Leaky Cauldron. Or maybe that was just me. Hard to say for sure.

To celebrate the anniversary, the iconic Harry Potter platform 9 ¾ trolley has just landed in Dundrum Town Centre, for all your Hogwarts inspired photoshoot needs.

The trolley, a symbol of the gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, is usually situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station and is visited every year by over 2 million people. And now Irish Harry Potter stans have a chance to get in on the action after their weekly trip to Penneys. Exciting times all round!

And it's not just the trolley you have to be excited about. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has returned to Irish cinemas for a limited time, with Movies @ Dundrum cinema additionally hosting special screenings of ALL EIGHT Harry Potter films this weekend (November 6th and 7th). You can see times and purchase tickets HERE.

HP marathon, anyone? I'll grab the chocolate frogs and Bertie Botts, you lash on the invisibility cloak to get us the best seats.

Header image via Instagram/moviesatdundrumcinema

