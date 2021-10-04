There's a Harry Potter art camp happening for the little witches and wizards in your life

Muggles also welcome.

If you have any mini Harry Potter lovers at home and are trying to think of a way to keep them occupied for mid-term break, look no further. This Harry Potter art camp at Marlay Park is just the ticket.

The art camp is run by painter Helen Hyland, who hosted a gorge selection of outdoor workshops for kids over the summer. This Hogwarts edition will explore different art mediums including acrylic paint, watercolours, pastels (chalk and oil) and crafts.

The workshops will be held during the days leading up to Halloween, and sound like the perfect way to encourage little ones to embrace their spooky side. And, of course, to get creative while they're at it. Unsurprisingly, there was a few comments from Harry Potter adults enquiring as to when an adult class might take place. We might be waiting a while for that one but hey, the main thing is that the kids have fun.

The camp will take place from Wed 27th until Sat 30th of October with options for classes from 10:30am-12:30pm or 2-4pm. Spaces will be limited so if your prospective Gryffindors (or Slytherins) want in on the action, contact Helen at [email protected]

Header image via Instagram/helensartspace23

