There's a Harry Potter art camp happening for the little witches and wizards in your life

By Fiona Frawley

October 4, 2021 at 3:28pm

Share:
There's a Harry Potter art camp happening for the little witches and wizards in your life

Muggles also welcome.

If you have any mini Harry Potter lovers at home and are trying to think of a way to keep them occupied for mid-term break, look no further. This Harry Potter art camp at Marlay Park is just the ticket.

The art camp is run by painter Helen Hyland, who hosted a gorge selection of outdoor workshops for kids over the summer. This Hogwarts edition will explore different art mediums including acrylic paint, watercolours, pastels (chalk and oil) and crafts.

The workshops will be held during the days leading up to Halloween, and sound like the perfect way to encourage little ones to embrace their spooky side. And, of course, to get creative while they're at it. Unsurprisingly, there was a few comments from Harry Potter adults enquiring as to when an adult class might take place. We might be waiting a while for that one but hey, the main thing is that the kids have fun.

The camp will take place from Wed 27th until Sat 30th of October with options for classes from 10:30am-12:30pm or 2-4pm. Spaces will be limited so if your prospective Gryffindors (or Slytherins) want in on the action, contact Helen at [email protected]

Header image via Instagram/helensartspace23

READ NEXT: Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

Share:

Latest articles

It's National Vodka Day, celebrate with these Dublin cocktails

Bread 41 is recreating this retro breakfast biscuit and we're obsessed

Hands on with myFirst Camera Insta 2

Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

You may also love

Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

It's officially October, here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month

Quiz Bingo is back tonight in this Dublin pizza place

Ireland's first nightclub event since the pandemic takes places tonight in Button Factory

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.