Summer Shred Meal Plan – Week Three Of Andrew Sweeney’s Super Effective Regime

Health and fitness coach Andrew Sweeney was classified as obese for most of his life. After years of faddy diets and unproductive gym sessions, he realised there are no “tricks” to losing weight – it’s a hard slog and takes work and discipline, BUT armed with the right information you can take some of the pain out of the process and enjoy the many rewards of looking after your health. View this post on Instagram This 12 week challenge is the longest I’ve given myself to cut for summer. There hasn’t been one day so far where I thought it was difficult. I’ve eaten bread, pasta, chocolate, drank beer and wine and I still managed to cut fat. Looking forward to seeing the end result in 5 weeks. 💪🏼 A post shared by Andrew Sweeney•Fat Loss Coach (@andrewsweeneyfitness) on May 8, 2019 at 7:03am PDT Andrew has designed a custom Six Week Summer Shred for Lovin readers – for Week Three meal plans, recipe and cheat meal, read on. (To start at Week One – click here.) Six Week Summer Shred Shopping List – Week Three 2 apples

5 bananas

4 clementines

1 pack of cherry tomatoes

1 head of garlic cloves

1 bag of spinach

4 bell peppers

1 red onion

2 medium sweet potatoes

2 medium white potatoes

2 heads of broccoli

1 pack of asparagus

1 pack of mangetout

1 pack of green beans

1 pack of button mushrooms

1 pack of blueberries

1 pack of strawberries

2L of unsweetened almond milk (1L is enough if you mix your whey protein with water)

1 large tub of greek yogurt

1 pack of philadelphia light

1 tub of hummus

1 pack of feta cheese

1 bottle of ballymaloe relish

1 pack of oats

1 tin of baked beans

1 pack of quinoa

1 tube of tomato paste

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 bottle of sweet chilli sauce

1 bottle of olive oil cooking spray

1 bottle of olive oil (or jar of coconut oil)

1 jar of black beans (in water)

1 jar of green lentils (in water)

2 packs of uncle bens basmati microwave rice

1 large bag of almonds

1 pack of corn/rice cakes

1 pack of penne pasta

1 pack of chia seeds

1 pack of turkey mince (500g)

Liquid Egg whites (500g) – or 10 egg whites

2 whole eggs

4 chicken fillets

1 salmon fillet

1 cod fillet

1 hake fillet

2 fillet steaks (under 250g)

1 tub of whey protein powder

1 chocolate bar of your choice (under 300 calories)

3 protein bars of your choice (under 250 calories)

1 small bag of popcorn (such as manhattan: original)

1 bar of lindt chocolate (85% cacao) Monday Breakfast: ½ cup of oats 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk 1 large banana 1 tablespoon of chia seeds 2 squares of lindt (85% cacao)

Snack 1: 1 scoop of whey protein 2 clementines Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water Lunch: (this is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep) – OPW (one pot wonder) 1 chicken breast ½ bag of microwave basmati rice ½ can of black beans in water (drained) 1 teaspoon of coconut oil (or olive oil) Note: cook the chicken using the coconut oil/olive oil. Microwave the rice according to the packet instructions. Add the rice and beans to the cooked chicken in the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Optional: Mix in some hot sauce and serve (franks or tabasco) Snack 2: 1 protein bar (under 250 calories) Dinner: 1 cod fillet 2 cups of broccoli 1 bell pepper chopped 1 tablespoon of oil Note: bake cod in oven and roast veg using oil Tuesday Breakfast: 1+½ cups of greek yogurt 1 tablespoon of chia seeds ½ cup of blueberries ½ cup of chopped strawberries Snack: 3 corn/rice cakes 3 teaspoons of hummus Lunch: (this is what you cooked yesterday) – OPW (one pot wonder) 1 chicken breast ½ bag of microwave basmati rice ½ can of black beans in water (drained) 1 teaspoon of coconut oil (or olive oil) Optional: Hot sauce (franks or tabasco)

Snack 2: 1 handful of almonds Dinner: 1 steak fillet (under 250g) 2 medium white potatoes 1 serving of baked beans (140g) 1 handful of mangetout Wednesday Breakfast – (egg muffins – recipe here – this is also for breakfast tomorrow so you can double up on the quantities and keep the leftovers in tupperware in the fridge) Optional – serve with 1 tablespoon of ballymaloe relish 1 apple

Snack: 1 large banana 1 protein bar (under 250 calories) Lunch: (wrap from deli or make at home) 1 wrap 1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce 1 chicken fillet 2 tablespoons of grated cheese (1 small handful) Add any/all of the following: Lettuce, peppers, tomato, spring onion, onion, sweetcorn Snack 2: 1 scoop of whey protein Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water Dinner: 1 salmon fillet 1 cup of cooked quinoa 1 handful of asparagus ½ cup of cherry tomatoes 1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce Note: bake salmon in the oven

Thursday Egg muffins Optional – serve with 1 tablespoon of ballymaloe relish 1 large banana Snack: 1 scoop of whey protein Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water Lunch: (this is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep) – OPW (one pot wonder) 1 chicken breast 1 cup of chopped mushrooms 1 bell pepper ½ bag of microwave basmati rice ½ can of green lentils in water (drained) 2 teaspoons of coconut oil (or 1 tablespoon of olive oil) Optional: Hot sauce (franks or tabasco) Note: Using some of the oil, fry the mushrooms and peppers for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add to a bowl and put aside to use later. Cook the chicken using the rest of the oil. Microwave the rice according to the packet instructions. Add the rice and lentils to the cooked chicken in the pan. Add the peppers and mushrooms back in and season with salt and pepper. Optional: Mix in some hot sauce and serve (franks or tabasco) Snack 2: 4 corn/rice cakes 4 teaspoons of hummus Dinner: 1 hake fillet 1 handful of green beans 1 medium sweet potato Tip: If mashing sweet potato. Add some almond milk for creamy consistency. (I like to add 2 teaspoons of philadelphia light and 2 teaspoons of ballymaloe relish for added flavour)

Friday Breakfast: ½ cup of oats 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk 1 large banana 1 tablespoon of chia seeds 2 squares of lindt (85% cacao) Note: You can add more almond milk if needed for desired consistency Snack: 1 apple Lunch: (this is what you cooked yesterday) – OPW (one pot wonder) 1 chicken breast 1 cup of chopped mushrooms 1 bell pepper ½ bag of microwave basmati rice ½ can of green lentils in water (drained) 1 tablespoon of coconut oil (or olive oil) Optional: Hot sauce (franks or tabasco) Snack 2: 1 protein bar (under 250 calories) Dinner: 1 steak fillet (under 250g) 1 handful of asparagus 1 bell pepper chopped 2 teaspoons of olive oil

Saturday Breakfast 1+½ cups of greek yogurt 1 tablespoon of chia seeds ½ cup of blueberries ½ cup of chopped strawberries Snack: 2 clementines Lunch: (wrap from deli or make at home) 1 wrap 1 tablespoon of pesto 1 chicken fillet 2 tablespoons of grated cheese (1 small handful) Add any/all of the following: Lettuce, peppers, tomato, spring onion, onion, sweetcorn

Snack 2: Chocolate bar (under 300 calories) Dinner: (this is for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below and put the leftovers in some tupperware and in the fridge once cooled) 250g of turkey mince ½ red onion chopped 2 teaspoons of olive oil 1 garlic clove chopped ½ teaspoon of tomato paste ½ tin of chopped tomatoes ½ cup of penne pasta 2 cups of chopped broccoli Note: Add the oil to a pan, sweat the onions and add the chopped garlic. Add the turkey mince and cook. Add the tomato paste and then the tin of chopped tomatoes. Let simmer for roughly 15-20 minutes or until the liquid has reduced. Cook the pasta and broccoli separately and add it to the turkey bolognese. Sunday Breakfast: (Restaurant of the week: Balfes (Brunch) Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough and poached eggs Optional: Add either bacon or salmon or feta View this post on Instagram How can you call it Sunday without poached eggs? Which one is your favourite pairing, with smashed avocado or delicious smoked salmon? Thanks @graihaghhh for the pic! . . . . #Balfes #Brunch #PoachedEggs #Avocado #AvocadoToast #EggsRoyale #Sunday #HealthyFood #DeliciousFood A post shared by Balfes (@balfesdublin) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:45am PDT Snack: 1 large banana Lunch: (this is what you cooked yesterday) 250g of turkey mince ½ red onion chopped 2 teaspoons of olive oil 1 garlic clove chopped ½ teaspoon of tomato paste ½ tin of chopped tomatoes ½ cup of penne pasta 2 cups of chopped broccoli Note: Add the oil to a pan, sweat the onions and add the chopped garlic. Add the turkey mince and cook. Add the tomato paste and then the tin of chopped tomatoes. Let simmer for roughly 15-20 minutes or until the liquid has reduced. Cook the pasta and broccoli separately and add it to the turkey bolognese. Snack 2: Small bag of popcorn Dinner: 1 hake fillet 1 handful of green beans 1 medium sweet potato Tip: If mashing sweet potato. Add some almond milk for creamy consistency. (I like to add 2 teaspoons of philadelphia light and 2 teaspoons of ballymaloe relish for added flavour)