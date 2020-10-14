Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

New Apple phones won't come with the free headphones or power adaptor anymore

By Rory Cashin

October 14, 2020 at 11:49am

Share:

Apple announced the arrival of four new phones, all due in stores before Christmas.

In 2016, Apple were pretty much the first major phone developers to announce that they were getting rid of the headphone jack, and to be quite honest, we still haven't fully recovered from that.

It essentially forced us into a world of wireless headphones, which, yes, does make it easier to not get tangled up and trip over ourselves, but it did also make us need to spend who-knows-how-much on a new pair of headphones.

Now, here we are four years later, and Apple have announced another headphones development... being that they aren't giving us any.

Yep, as part of a new environmental initiative, all of the new iPhones won't come with the usually pre-packaged wireless pods. They also won't come with the power adaptor (the plug, essentially), but it will still come with the USB-C power cord, so you can charge your phone from a USB port, or if you already own a power adaptor, you can use that one.

This has also resulted in the overall packaging of the phones being smaller, which is good for the environment, so... there's that.

As for for the four phones themselves, here are the top line details:

  • iPhone 12 Mini: 5.4" display, will be available for preorder for €815 from 6 November
  • iPhone 12: 6.1" display, will be available for preorder for €913 from 16 October
  • iPhone 12 Pro: 6.5" display, will be available for preorder for €1,159 from 16 October
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7" display, will be available for preorder for €1,258 from 6 November

They'll also all be 5G capable, OLED screens, and new "ceramic shield" glass for higher resistance to shattering.

READ NEXT: Xbox reveal full details of backwards compatibility of Xbox Series X and Series S

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Zoo is looking for Christmas elves to join their team

One local man has an ingenious solution to the outdoor dining rule

Irish Rail confirm a number of evening services up until Friday have been cancelled

22 at home restaurant kits to try out this weekend

You may also love

Xbox reveal full details of backwards compatibility of Xbox Series X and Series S

These are the seven best mental health documentaries you can watch right now

Calls to pedestrianise Rathmines street to create 'potentially wonderful' public space

Dozens of primary schools have applied to be selected for new 'school zone' works

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.