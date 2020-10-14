New Apple phones won't come with the free headphones or power adaptor anymore

Apple announced the arrival of four new phones, all due in stores before Christmas.

In 2016, Apple were pretty much the first major phone developers to announce that they were getting rid of the headphone jack, and to be quite honest, we still haven't fully recovered from that.

It essentially forced us into a world of wireless headphones, which, yes, does make it easier to not get tangled up and trip over ourselves, but it did also make us need to spend who-knows-how-much on a new pair of headphones.

Now, here we are four years later, and Apple have announced another headphones development... being that they aren't giving us any.

Yep, as part of a new environmental initiative, all of the new iPhones won't come with the usually pre-packaged wireless pods. They also won't come with the power adaptor (the plug, essentially), but it will still come with the USB-C power cord, so you can charge your phone from a USB port, or if you already own a power adaptor, you can use that one.

This has also resulted in the overall packaging of the phones being smaller, which is good for the environment, so... there's that.

Apple is no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box, but it will still come with a USB-C power cord



That results in a box that’s also smaller#appleevent pic.twitter.com/PqhWZC5rhh — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) October 13, 2020

As for for the four phones themselves, here are the top line details:

iPhone 12 Mini: 5.4" display, will be available for preorder for €815 from 6 November

iPhone 12: 6.1" display, will be available for preorder for €913 from 16 October

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.5" display, will be available for preorder for €1,159 from 16 October

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7" display, will be available for preorder for €1,258 from 6 November

They'll also all be 5G capable, OLED screens, and new "ceramic shield" glass for higher resistance to shattering.

