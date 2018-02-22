Lifestyle Property and Living

This Brand New Raglan Road House Has Us Wanting To Move In ASAP

We're in love

Raglan1

On Raglan Road... lies this newly finished, modern-day mews property that is absolutely STUNNING, both inside and out. 

Elgin Lodge, 16A Raglan Lane is a three-storey home situated in an absolutely ideal location on the corner of Raglan Lane and Elgin Road - just a short stroll from Herbert Park.

And not only is the property absolutely beautiful on the outside, its interiors don't disappoint either - but selling for a whopping €2,450,000, they wouldn't want to!

Take a look...

Raglin2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The 2600sq.ft property features an abundance of natural light that can be seen flooding through the house, bouncing perfectly off the crisp, white walls. 

Raglan3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Its minimal décor is simple, yet effective.

The rooms are spacious and soothing to the eye, and the light coloured floors were cleverly chosen to add to the roomy feel.

Raglan4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The kitchen lies in the basement of the house, and opens to a large open-plan kitchen/dining room and living space, which looks perfect for hosting dinner parties or having friends and family over.  

Raglan7

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The property has four bedrooms (two of which are en suite), and another office space that could easily be converted into a fifth, or used as a TV room. 

Raglan6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Oh, and underground heating runs through the whole house, so despite the many windows that you might think would cause a draft, you need not worry about getting cold in the winter. 

Raglan5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Perhaps the only thing that this gorgeous Ballsbridge property can't offer you is a garden. However, with Herbert Park just a short walk away, you wouldn't be struggling for somewhere to let the dog off the lead for a wander about.

If you're interested in the property, or just want to have a cheeky peek inside, check out the full listing here.

