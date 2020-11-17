Close

Twitter introduces Fleets, a new form of posting that deletes after 24 hours

By Rory Cashin

November 17, 2020 at 2:32pm

No pressure to rack up the likes and retweets!

If you have ever written out a tweet, and then left it in drafts forever, because you didn't want to put it out there so publicly, and so permanently, then you'll be very happy by the announcement of Twitter's new posting format, Fleets.

A spokesperson for Twitter commented on the early rollout tests on the Fleets format, stating the following:

"Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation. People with Fleets joined more conversations on Twitter through Fleets as well as Direct Messages.

"Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings."

As for how it works, you can Fleet text, Tweets, photos or videos, and customise your Fleets with various backgrounds and text options.

To share a Tweet in a Fleet tap the "Share" icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, "Share in Fleet". Then you can add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Stickers and live broadcasting will soon be available in Fleets.

Your Fleets will be placed on your profile, and anyone who follows you will see your Fleets at the top of their homepage, and if your DMs are open, anyone can reply to your Fleets, too.

Fleets will be rolled out to all Android and iOS Twitter users in the coming days.

