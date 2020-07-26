Close

A brand-new toastie shop has opened in Temple Bar

By Sarah Finnan

July 26, 2020 at 10:58am

I don't think I'll ever tire of toasties. There's something so comforting about a cheese toastie and a bag of Tayto that little else compares to. Whatever the weather - be it hot, cold or somewhere in between - there's no bad time for a toastie either. It's an all-purpose snack that is just about as easy and delicious as it gets.

I could go on (and on and on) professing my love for toasties... but I won't, pretty sure you get the picture. In a nutshell? I like 'em a whole lot which is why I was only delira to discover that there's a new toastie shop in Temple Bar.

Located at 32 Parliament Street, the place is smack-bang in the middle of Temple Bar. Called Toastie (plain and simple, I like it), they opened just four days ago - serving up Two Fifty Square coffee and what they call "nostalgic toasties" to the good people of Dublin.

And the menu is pretty packed full, considering all they do is toasted sambos. Expect all the classics like ham and cheese along with some more daring flavours the likes of buffalo chicken or ham, egg and beans. They even have two sweet toasties you can choose from, those being Nutella, marshmallows and crushed digestives (YUM) or a berry compote, cream cheese and crushed digestives sambo.

So much yes.

Header image via Instagram/Toastie

READ NEXT: A Dublin café is serving banana with its fry-up and it’s dividing opinions 

