Krispy Kreme to open their first 'flagship' city centre location

A hole lot of excitement is coming to Dame Street.

Less than four years after opening in Ireland, Krispy Kreme is opening their fourth Dublin location. The beloved donut shop will launch its first ever city centre location on the 11th May, a flagship store that promises to be "a joy-filled doughnut experience". The shop will have extended hotlight hours, allowing for customers to view the donut making magic live and in person.

The new Krispy Kreme is set to launch on Central Plaza, in the pedestrian walkway that connects Dame Street to Temple Bar. With inside seating available, this will make the donut shop a hotspot for people watching in the city centre.

Launch day promises a ton of fun activities, as well as donuts (obvy) so keep an eye on their socials for more information in the coming weeks. Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Country Manager for Ireland says this of the launch:

"There was a huge reaction to our previous store openings in Blanchardstown and Swords Pavilions with people even queuing overnight to be the first through the doors! This time around we are expecting an even bigger buzz as we open our first stand-alone hot light store in Dublin city centre! There will be lots of fun and surprises on opening day so get there early and join in the Krispy Kreme joy! The first 300 people will be in for a treat!”

The new Krispy Kreme will open its doors bright and early on the 18th May at 7am. It certainly sounds like you want to be one of those first 300 people.

And in the meantime you can still get your Krispy Kreme fill in Blanchardstown, Swords, and Dundrum.

