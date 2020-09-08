New Dublin café giving out free pastries this morning for opening day 

The name 'All Alfresco' may sound a little familiar to some of you and that's because - as of this morning - the Glasthule premises now houses a furniture shop, wine shop and café all under the one roof.

All Alfresco is a new café out in Glasthhule. Open for business as of today - following a successful soft opening yesterday - they're giving customers free pastries with their morning cuppa to celebrate. No, your eyes don't deceive you... that really did read free pastries.

A stunning start to the morning, I think you'll agree.

Located at 23-27 Glasthule road, they're only a stone's throw from 40ft - perfectly situated for a post-swim flat deece. They're even dog-friendly too so make sure to bring your furry friend down for a nose while you get your morning caffeine fix.

Serving up tea, coffee and baked goods from Cavistons, chef Kwanghi Chan will also be on hand every Thursday to Saturday. Dishing up tasty Asian bowls from 5pm, the café will feature a small snippet from the Bowls by Kwanghi menu, with options including their signature BBQ bowls and dumplings. So expect plenty of colour, flavour and delicious aromas... something along the lines of the below.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Nine sumptuous sambos that will help cure any case of the Mondays