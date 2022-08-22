Pret A Manger to launch on Dawson Street this Friday

By Katy Thornton

August 22, 2022 at 10:18am

Share:

T-Minus 4 days until launch

 

Pret A Manger is officially opening its doors on Dawson Street this Friday, 26th August. It will be the first of 20 planned delis that intend to open in Ireland over the coming years.

News of Pret entering the Irish market came about in February, to mixed reactions. Some wondered if the introduction of a new deli chain was cause for celebration - you can read more on that HERE.

According to RTÉ News, Pret on Dawson Street will "employ 25 staff when it opens on Friday."

Advertisement

Plans were put in motion pre-pandemic for Pret to set up an Irish branch, but had to be put on hold in the wake of coronavirus. Now two years later, they're back on track.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: 8 Dublin spots for a killer breakfast sambo

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

11 Dublin spots that serve up fluffy bao buns

DASH café sets up semi-permanent home outside St. James hospital

How to spend the perfect weekend at Electric Picnic 2022

Mad Egg to open its newest restaurant in Liffey Valley

You may also love

DASH café sets up semi-permanent home outside St. James hospital

Mad Egg to open its newest restaurant in Liffey Valley

New bar Juno launches in The Red Parrot's old Northside haunt

New food trucks, pop-ups and a pub opened at Dundrum Town Centre