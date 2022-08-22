Pret A Manger to launch on Dawson Street this Friday

T-Minus 4 days until launch

Pret A Manger is officially opening its doors on Dawson Street this Friday, 26th August. It will be the first of 20 planned delis that intend to open in Ireland over the coming years.

News of Pret entering the Irish market came about in February, to mixed reactions. Some wondered if the introduction of a new deli chain was cause for celebration - you can read more on that HERE.

According to RTÉ News, Pret on Dawson Street will "employ 25 staff when it opens on Friday."

Plans were put in motion pre-pandemic for Pret to set up an Irish branch, but had to be put on hold in the wake of coronavirus. Now two years later, they're back on track.

