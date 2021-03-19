South Bank Café is a new gorgeous coffee spot now open on the southside

A new addition to the Harold's Cross coffee scene, South Bank Café is up and running as of just this morning. Great news ahead of the weekend when we'll be... going on walks and getting takeaway coffees. Surprise, surprise.

A complete labour of love, the South Bank Café team has been working hard behind the scenes for over one full year now. First sharing a look at the space back in early January 2020, it's come a long way since then - I mean, it's practically unrecognisable from the work in progress it was way back when.

Finally opening their doors for the first time today, they're fully stocked with all manner of goodies from croissants to scones, cookies and brownies. And yes, they have plenty of coffee to go around too. Sharing a look at the gorgeous new set up, locals were quick to welcome them to the neighbourhood with many promising to call in on their next trip by.

Located at 79-80 Grove Road Dublin, they'll be open all weekend so be sure to call in and say hi if they're within your 5km.

