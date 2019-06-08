The Shelbourne Has Just Launched A Stunning Garden Terrace For Summer
Is there any place in Dublin more glamorous than The Shelbourne?
Probably not, and if you agree, you’ll be happy to learn that…
The Shelbourne has just launched brand new summer terrace!
View this post on Instagram
Hello summer in Dublin 🌤 Last night we welcomed summer in style, on our amazing outdoor space, The Terrace.🥂 With thanks to all who attended and for all of our internal teams for the wonderful food, outstanding flowers and creative cocktails. And a special thanks to @helencodydublin for her beautiful designs on the night. The Terrace and 1824 Bar are open from today June 6th, 2019. 🌸 . . . . #theterrace #theshelbourne #1824bar #dublin #ireland #summer #city #travel #hotel #luxury #escape #cocktails #flowers #exactlylikenothingelse
It’s summer, the evenings are longer and the thirst for a cocktail or two after work is real. Whenever I’m meeting up with my friends this time of year, however, I don’t want to be stuck on an uncomfortable stool down the back of a dark pub.
There’s nothing like a garden terrace, it’s like a beer garden’s hotter and classier cousin. You can bask in the sunshine, get a rake of Instagrams and it’s much more likely to be a chilled affair.
On Thursday evening, The Shelbourne launched their long-anticipated garden terrace. I popped in about a year ago for a coffee and ended up talking someone into giving me a tour as I had never ventured past the restaurant. My guide showed me this area and mentioned that it was in the works so when I heard it had finally opened, I was only buzzing to have a little online stalk and a visit.
View this post on Instagram
When The Shelbourne Hotel asked me to launch their beautiful summer terrace. I decided I wanted to do something reminiscent of another era, I looked at Cecil Beatons portraits and wanted to create utterly romantic pieces , I worked with Mary, The Shelbournes florist to create the feeling of a summer garden complete with suspended floral chandeliers . It’s a lovely space to steal a glass of bubbly with a friend and will remain open til the summers end
This looks like the most glam place in Dublin for a tipple and I’m all over it.
Designed by Helen Cody, it hints at another era, replicating romantic portraits of Cecil Beaton. The entire area is decorated with flower walls, suspended floral chandeliers and even a floral swing (for all of those Instagrams!)
There’s even a darling fireplace to snuggle up to with some throws when it gets a little chilly in the evening.
The 1824 Bar is also linked to this botanical area and it will be serving up a selection of high-end drinks, cocktails and whiskeys from 5pm every evening.
This will be the ultimate spot for drinks with the gals inner city.
I can’t wait to try it!