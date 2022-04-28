There's a new cocktail bar coming to Talbot Street

Just in time for the first of the summer bank holidays.

Exciting news for lovers of an aul espresso martini or three.

This weekend will bring with it the addition of a shiny new cocktail bar for Dublin's north side, handily located in the heart of Talbot Street.

Electric Circus is the latest addition to Dublin's cocktail scene, and is set to open this Friday (29th).

The location and opening date have been revealed, and while we're still waiting for a sneak peek of the menu, Electric Circus have shared a few shots of the interior of the new Dublin 1 spot.

The cosy, Moroccan inspired decor with plush velvet seats, colourful lanterns and cherry blossoms is just crying out to be Instagrammed, and from what we can see, the drinks look pretty tasty too.

Images via Instagram/Electric Circus

Shots go down a lot easier when they look like miniature desserts, in my own personal experience.

Electric Circus opens on Talbot Street this Friday at 3pm, and looks like the perfect spot for date night, girls night, or good aul fashioned Tuesday night. As the saying goes, there's always time for a cocktail.

We can't wait to pay them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/electric_circus_dublin

