Volpe Nera is Blackrock’s latest foodie spot

There’s a new place in the ‘hood.

A cosy, friendly place run by award-winning ex-Etto chef Barry Sun.

The Italian for ‘black fox’, Volpe Nera is a new restaurant in Blackrock.

Getting its name from its location halfway between Blackrock and Foxrock, the restaurant is heavily influenced by Mediterranean cuisine.

Open for lunch and dinner from Wednesdays to Saturdays and for a longer lunch on Sunday afternoon, the menu will serve up snacks, small plates and sharing platters – covering all appetites and occasions.

Amongst the offerings? Homemade bread and butter with smoked almonds and nocellara olives to pick at. Cep dumpling with aged soya, trompettes and chives to start, cod a la plancha with lentils for mains and of course warm chocolate mousse with buttermilk ice-cream for dessert.

Bet that convinced you didn't it?

With not a starched tablecloth to be found, the vibe is comfortable and old school. Think deep upholstered chairs, proper linen napkins and good service.

Boasting an eclectic and interesting wine list, theirs includes vermouth, white port and a selection of sherries. Along with a long counter for diners who prefer to eat at the bar.

Run by Barry Sun Jian, he is probably best known for his stint in Etto which won him, chef of the year, in 2018.

Open only a matter of weeks, Barry is bringing the same focus to flavour to Volpe Nera.