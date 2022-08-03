'We've reopened!' Dublin's Dead Zoo is back following two year closure

The site closed in 2020 for renovations.

The last few months following the lifting of nearly all coronavirus restrictions have been some of great healing for Dublin. We saw the return of nightclubs, restaurants, the iconic Viking Splash. And now this week, as of Tuesday 2nd August, we've seen the return of The Natural History Museum, or as it's otherwise known, Dublin's Dead Zoo.

It's official, we've reopened!



Only the Ground Floor is open and due to high demand and limited space we're unable to take groups and booking is essential (but free!)



You can get your free tickets here: https://t.co/KbbTphAC4O pic.twitter.com/JTQTsXy37P — Dublin's Dead Zoo (@DublinDeadZoo) August 3, 2022

Already hugely busy following their two year closure, Dublin's Dead Zoo took to Twitter to share that so far only the Ground Floor is open to visitors. The museum closed in 2020 for renovations, and work continues to take place on the upper floors.

According to their website, "you’ll be able to see the Irish Animals, including our iconic Giant Irish Deer, a selection of our Blaschka glass models and the Wonder Cabinet, with its hands on display for inquisitive young minds."

The Natural History Museum was built in 1856 and has had very little work done to it in the past century and a half. Wear and tear meant they had to close while the roof was renovated, in order to keep the collections safe.

You can book your tickets HERE. While Dublin's Dead Museum is free to visit, booking is essential due to high demand. The museum asks for people to allow 45 minutes for their visit, with a maximum of six people per booking.

