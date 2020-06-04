Close

10 more Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopen today

By Brian Dillon

June 4, 2020 at 10:36am

Ten more Dublin McDonald's restaurants are opening back up today, offering drive-thru takeaway.

The ten Dublin McDonald's restaurants opening back up today are:

  • Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry, Dublin
  • The Mill Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin
  • Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin
  • Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin
  • Lucan Drive-Thru, Celbridge Road, Co. Dublin
  • Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin
  • Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, Dublin
  • Charlestown Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Dublin
  • The Park, Carrickmines, Co. Dublin
  • Citywest Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin

The other Dublin McDonald's drive-thrus that have already opened back up are:

  • Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham
  • Kylemore Road
  • East Wall Road
  • Artane Castle Shopping Centre
  • Donaghmede Shopping Centre
  • Coolock Retail Park, Malahide Road
  • Belgard Road, Tallaght
  • Swords Drive-Thru, Airside Retail Park, Co. Dublin
  • Balbriggan Drive-Thru, Millfield Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin
  • Dublin Airport Drive-Thru, Corballis Road, Dublin

Additionally, more McDonald's restaurants will be reopening around the country. They are;

  • Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick
  • Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick
  • Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy, Co. Limerick
  • Lower Westport Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
  • Creggan Roundabout, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
  • Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
  • Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan
  • N4 Retail and Business Park, Red Cow Roundabout, Co. Longford
  • Limerick Road Drive-Thru, Shannon, Co. Clare
  • Gort Road, Ennis, Co. Clare
  • Pettit’s Supermarket, Wexford Road, Arklow, Co. Wicklow
  • Sligo Retail Park, Co. Sligo
  • Drinagh Retail Park, Wexford, Co. Wexford

Restaurants reopening today will do so at 11am.

The first set of Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopened their drive-thrus last month and the queues were seen to spill out onto the roads.

McDonald's has outlined a number of health and safety measures they will be following as their drive-thrus gradually reopen around the country:

  • Spending at drive-thrus is to be limited at €30 per car.
  • There will be fewer people in the kitchen and service areas, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours.
  • The use of contactless thermometers, with temperatures of staff checked on arrival at work.
  • There will be perspex screens in key locations in the kitchen and service areas.
  • There will be protective equipment for staff, including gloves for customer and courier facing positions and face masks.
  • Additional training on cleanliness, including increased washing of hands and extra sanitising of areas around the restaurant.

