10 more Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopen today

Ten more Dublin McDonald's restaurants are opening back up today, offering drive-thru takeaway.

The ten Dublin McDonald's restaurants opening back up today are:

Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry, Dublin

The Mill Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin

Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin

Lucan Drive-Thru, Celbridge Road, Co. Dublin

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin

Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, Dublin

Charlestown Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Dublin

The Park, Carrickmines, Co. Dublin

Citywest Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin

The other Dublin McDonald's drive-thrus that have already opened back up are:

Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham

Kylemore Road

East Wall Road

Artane Castle Shopping Centre

Donaghmede Shopping Centre

Coolock Retail Park, Malahide Road

Belgard Road, Tallaght

Swords Drive-Thru, Airside Retail Park, Co. Dublin

Balbriggan Drive-Thru, Millfield Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin

Dublin Airport Drive-Thru, Corballis Road, Dublin

Additionally, more McDonald's restaurants will be reopening around the country. They are;

Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick

Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick

Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy, Co. Limerick

Lower Westport Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Creggan Roundabout, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan

N4 Retail and Business Park, Red Cow Roundabout, Co. Longford

Limerick Road Drive-Thru, Shannon, Co. Clare

Gort Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

Pettit’s Supermarket, Wexford Road, Arklow, Co. Wicklow

Sligo Retail Park, Co. Sligo

Drinagh Retail Park, Wexford, Co. Wexford

Restaurants reopening today will do so at 11am.

The first set of Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopened their drive-thrus last month and the queues were seen to spill out onto the roads.

McDonald's has outlined a number of health and safety measures they will be following as their drive-thrus gradually reopen around the country:

Spending at drive-thrus is to be limited at €30 per car.

There will be fewer people in the kitchen and service areas, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours.

The use of contactless thermometers, with temperatures of staff checked on arrival at work.

There will be perspex screens in key locations in the kitchen and service areas.

There will be protective equipment for staff, including gloves for customer and courier facing positions and face masks.

Additional training on cleanliness, including increased washing of hands and extra sanitising of areas around the restaurant.

READ NEXT: Free Now has introduced a partition option when booking a taxi