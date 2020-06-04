10 more Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopen today

Ten more Dublin McDonald's restaurants are opening back up today, offering drive-thru takeaway.
The ten Dublin McDonald's restaurants opening back up today are:
- Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry, Dublin
- The Mill Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin
- Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin
- Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin
- Lucan Drive-Thru, Celbridge Road, Co. Dublin
- Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin
- Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, Dublin
- Charlestown Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Dublin
- The Park, Carrickmines, Co. Dublin
- Citywest Shopping Centre Drive-Thru, Co. Dublin
The other Dublin McDonald's drive-thrus that have already opened back up are:
- Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham
- Kylemore Road
- East Wall Road
- Artane Castle Shopping Centre
- Donaghmede Shopping Centre
- Coolock Retail Park, Malahide Road
- Belgard Road, Tallaght
- Swords Drive-Thru, Airside Retail Park, Co. Dublin
- Balbriggan Drive-Thru, Millfield Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin
- Dublin Airport Drive-Thru, Corballis Road, Dublin
Additionally, more McDonald's restaurants will be reopening around the country. They are;
- Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick
- Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick
- Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy, Co. Limerick
- Lower Westport Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
- Creggan Roundabout, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
- Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
- Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan
- N4 Retail and Business Park, Red Cow Roundabout, Co. Longford
- Limerick Road Drive-Thru, Shannon, Co. Clare
- Gort Road, Ennis, Co. Clare
- Pettit’s Supermarket, Wexford Road, Arklow, Co. Wicklow
- Sligo Retail Park, Co. Sligo
- Drinagh Retail Park, Wexford, Co. Wexford
Restaurants reopening today will do so at 11am.
The first set of Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopened their drive-thrus last month and the queues were seen to spill out onto the roads.
McDonald's has outlined a number of health and safety measures they will be following as their drive-thrus gradually reopen around the country:
- Spending at drive-thrus is to be limited at €30 per car.
- There will be fewer people in the kitchen and service areas, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours.
- The use of contactless thermometers, with temperatures of staff checked on arrival at work.
- There will be perspex screens in key locations in the kitchen and service areas.
- There will be protective equipment for staff, including gloves for customer and courier facing positions and face masks.
- Additional training on cleanliness, including increased washing of hands and extra sanitising of areas around the restaurant.
