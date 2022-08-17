50 year plan to expand Dublin's 'City Edge' unveiled

The project has been dubbed as one of the largest regeneration opportunities in Europe.

A large brownfield site to the west of Dublin is set to become the location for a 50 year development plan under which 40,000 homes will be built.

Led by Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council, the City Edge Strategic Framework provides a roadmap to regenerate the area over the next 50 years.

A statement shared by DCC introducing the project reads:

The City Edge Project is a joint initiative between Dublin City Council (DCC) and South Dublin County Council (SDCC) to create a new liveable, sustainable and climate resilient urban quarter at the western edge of Dublin City.

The location for the redevelopment, which covers 700 hectares across the Naas Road, Ballymount and Park West areas to the west of Dublin City, is identified under the National Planning Framework (NPF) and Regional Spatial and Economics Strategy (RSES) as a part of Dublin that is currently underutilised, with the potential to achieve compact growth through a major increase in population and employment.

The City Edge project would see this area become a "new liveable, sustainable and attractive urban extension of the city, where more people will be able to live, work, and socialise".

According to the City Edge website, an international urban design and urban planning team has undertaken a detailed study of the area and identified a strategy for the delivery of new homes, green space and a "climate resilient mixed-use urban quarter". The plan is available to view HERE.

DCC say the area has the potential for 40,000 new homes and 75,000 jobs that would contribute €13bn GVA a year to the economy.

There is a target for "50% green cover" for the area, with a focus on the development of public transport.

More information on the proposal is available HERE.

