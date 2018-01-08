News

A Bus Driver Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving

He was arrested on a busy Dublin motorway

M1Motorway

A bus driver has been arrested after testing positive for alcohol at a Garda checkpoint.

The checkpoint took place on Saturday morning on the M1 motorway between Swords and Balbriggan.

The Irish Independent reported that there were up to 17 passengers aboard the bus, who were delayed approximately two hours as they waited for a replacement bus to come along.

The driver of the bus was arrested after failing the roadside test, and an investigation is now underway.

Gardacheckpoint

Image: Independent.ie

During the Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint 246 drivers were tested for alcohol and 4 for drugs.

After the checkpoint, Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid said: "I would like to thank everyone traveling on the route during this mornings’ MIT checkpoint for their co-operation and commend the very high compliance rates among motorists."

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Comments

