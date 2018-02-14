Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
The flight was on route to Chicago.
An Aer Lingus flight that was on its way to Chicago was forced to make a dramatic u-turn shortly after departure.
Flight EI125 departed from Dublin Airport shortly after 2pm but at around 2:45pm, turned around and headed back to the capital.
It looks Aer Lingus #EI125 to Chicago is returning to Dublin shortly after departure (via @NikPhillips666) #radarbox https://t.co/hpFKDZkUy6 pic.twitter.com/r67bjicpc1— RadarBox24 (@RadarBox24) February 14, 2018
The aircraft appeared to circle around county Louth for a period of time before heading northwards and turning around.
A source told The Irish Sun that the aircraft had to return to Dublin because of a technical issue.
