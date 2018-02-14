Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn

The flight was on route to Chicago.

An Aer Lingus flight that was on its way to Chicago was forced to make a dramatic u-turn shortly after departure.

Flight EI125 departed from Dublin Airport shortly after 2pm but at around 2:45pm, turned around and headed back to the capital.

The aircraft appeared to circle around county Louth for a period of time before heading northwards and turning around.

A source told The Irish Sun that the aircraft had to return to Dublin because of a technical issue.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Little Dublin Boy Personally Delivering Flowers To His Valentine Will Warm Your Heart