Some Irish flights cancelled as UK air traffic control experiences technical issue

By Fiona Frawley

August 28, 2023 at 2:47pm

Share:

The UK's National Air Traffic Control Service are working to resolve the issue.

Passengers in a number of airports are facing delays and rescheduled flights as the NATS work to resolve a technical issue.

The service have stressed that UK airspace is not closed, but air traffic flow restrictions are in place to ensure safety.

It's a particularly busy travel day for UK airports, today being the country's summer bank holiday.

As reported by ABC News, NATS has not given an estimate of how long it would take to fix the problem, or what had caused it, but European air traffic authority Eurocontrol has warned of “very high” delays because of a “flight data processing system failure” in the U.K.

Advertisement

NATS are currently investigating the air traffic issue in the UK. 

Airports both inside and out of the UK have said passengers can expect delays and cancellations.

Dublin Airport have advised travellers to contact their airlines for the latest status of their flights.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky News, Aviation analyst and former BA pilot Alastair Rosenschein said that the air traffic system may have suffered “some kind of patchy failure as opposed to a total shutdown,” and has predicted that “disruption will be quite severe at some airports" with the potential for some U.K.-bound flights to land in other European countries in order to reduce the flow of inbound planes.

Header image via Getty 

READ NEXT: 

- Hampton Hotel contents including dancefloor and Elton John memorabilia up for auction

Advertisement

- Una Healy announced to appear in this year's Panto as the Fairy Queen

- Joanne McNally to bring The Prosecco Express tour back to Dublin one last time
Advertisement

 

Share:

Latest articles

Newest venture from team behind Lemon & Duke officially opened over the weekend

Una Healy announced to appear in this year's Panto as the Fairy Queen

Hampton Hotel contents including dancefloor and Elton John memorabilia up for auction

Nana's has opened a new 'bubble tea haven' in Dublin 1

You may also love

'I'm here for it!' - Imelda May speaks out about vandalism of Molly Malone statue

Dogs Trust to host memorial walk to honour past pups at Malahide Castle

Molly Malone statue defaced for the second time in a week

Armed Gardaí to be deployed in Dublin city centre following string of attacks