Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Ambulance worker on first day in job delivers baby at petrol station

By James Fenton

February 5, 2021 at 10:31am

Share:

The first day in a new job is always daunting but to be fair, most of us aren't asked to bring a new life into the world as an opening task.

That's what one worker for the National Ambulance Service had to deal with earlier this week and it seems he passed with flying colours. When John Feane and Naomi Galvin were returning from a check-up at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, baby girl Ellie decided to make her entrance into the world.

Driving just outside Naas, Co Kildare, they thought quickly and pulled into the nearest service station before an ambulance arrived to help deliver Ellie.

The National Ambulance Service provided an update which said 'Huge congratulations Mum & Dad! Chief Ambulance Officer @RQuinlan999 & @JanetteOman had the privilege of assisting Mum yesterday evening. Edenderry Ambulance Crew (1 on his 1st day in the job) then transported all safely to the Coombe Hospital.' 

Ellie is now safe and well and her parents will no doubt fill her in on her dramatic entrance for years to come. As for the ambulance worker on their first day, let's hope he gets a well-earned rest this weekend.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: Varadkar reveals summer staycation plans as foreign holidays 'not going to be a runner'

Share:

Latest articles

Varadkar reveals summer staycation plans as foreign holidays 'not going to be a runner'

Dublin city to light up in honour of Chinese Lunar New Year

Baste BBQ is reopening for collection and delivery from next week

Weather expert says Dublin is one of eight counties 'most at risk' of heavy snow next week

You may also love

Varadkar reveals summer staycation plans as foreign holidays 'not going to be a runner'

Weather expert says Dublin is one of eight counties 'most at risk' of heavy snow next week

'Significant snow accumulations' possible as Met Éireann forecasts wintry spell

Large new urban living centre to be created in South Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.