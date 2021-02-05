Ambulance worker on first day in job delivers baby at petrol station

The first day in a new job is always daunting but to be fair, most of us aren't asked to bring a new life into the world as an opening task.

That's what one worker for the National Ambulance Service had to deal with earlier this week and it seems he passed with flying colours. When John Feane and Naomi Galvin were returning from a check-up at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, baby girl Ellie decided to make her entrance into the world.

Driving just outside Naas, Co Kildare, they thought quickly and pulled into the nearest service station before an ambulance arrived to help deliver Ellie.

The National Ambulance Service provided an update which said 'Huge congratulations Mum & Dad! Chief Ambulance Officer @RQuinlan999 & @JanetteOman had the privilege of assisting Mum yesterday evening. Edenderry Ambulance Crew (1 on his 1st day in the job) then transported all safely to the Coombe Hospital.'

Ellie is now safe and well and her parents will no doubt fill her in on her dramatic entrance for years to come. As for the ambulance worker on their first day, let's hope he gets a well-earned rest this weekend.

