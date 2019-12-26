Arnotts has slashed prices in half for their winter sale

St Stephen's Day means one thing: sales, sales, SALES. And one retailer we always keep our eye on Stephen's Day is Arnotts and their winter sale.

They always seem ta have massive savings after Christmas as part of their winter sale, and this year is clearly no exception. The department store has up 50% off of luxury items, as well as men's, women's and kids fashions, kitchen appliances, bedroom, furniture, electrical and loads more.

If you're shopping for womenswear, there are some massive savings.

Such as this Marella Acaico coat down from €645 to €322.50, or this Michael Kors dress down from €215 to €150.

And the men are getting a decent look in as well. Some fab price cuts see Calvin Kein hoodies down from €110 to €70 and G Star sweaters down from €100 to €70.

Plus, any gadget lovers are certainly in for a treat. There are SENNHEISER Wireless Headphones down from €349.95 to €199.95 and FitBits down from €149.95 to €109.

And if you're looking to spruce up the gaff in 2020, then you'll be interested in some of the fab deals they have on furniture and homeware.

For example, King Koil Mattresses down from €1,149 to €799 and SOUL sofas down from €6,195 to €4,295.

And that's just a sample of the bargains you'll be able to get your hands on. To check out more of the Arnotts winter sale, head to their website.