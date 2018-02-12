Attention Movie Lovers - This Drive-In Cinema Is Returning To Dublin

Their first movie showing is an absolute classic!

The world's biggest mobile LED movie screen is returning to Dublin this spring, and every movie lover's dream has just come true.

Yep, Retro Drive-in Movies is returning to the city, and they are set to show some absolute movie classics.

Located in Leopardstown Racecourse, the movie screen is going to be showing Stand By Me on Friday 30 March.

E.T and Jaws will also be screened on Saturday 31 March.



We can't think of any better way to spend a spring evening in Dublin than heading along and watching an all-time classic from the comfort of our own car.

Tickets for Stand By Me are on sale now, and tickets for E.T and Jaws go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am.

