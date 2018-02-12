News

Attention Movie Lovers - This Drive-In Cinema Is Returning To Dublin

Their first movie showing is an absolute classic!

Popcorn

The world's biggest mobile LED movie screen is returning to Dublin this spring, and every movie lover's dream has just come true.

Yep, Retro Drive-in Movies is returning to the city, and they are set to show some absolute movie classics. 

Located in Leopardstown Racecourse, the movie screen is going to be showing Stand By Me on Friday 30 March.

E.T and Jaws will also be screened on Saturday 31 March. 


We can't think of any better way to spend a spring evening in Dublin than heading along and watching an all-time classic from the comfort of our own car. 

Tickets for Stand By Me are on sale now, and tickets for E.T and Jaws go on sale tomorrow morning at 9am.

READ MORE: You Won't Want To Miss This Hilarious New Comedy On The Telly Tonight

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Attention Movie Lovers - This Drive-In Cinema Is Returning To Dublin
Attention Movie Lovers - This Drive-In Cinema Is Returning To Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade Called To Remove Man From English Lecture At Trinity Today
Dublin Fire Brigade Called To Remove Man From English Lecture At Trinity Today
Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn
Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn
There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'
There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'
A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon
A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon
Gardaí Issue Warning About 'Psychoactive Drugs' In The Capital
Gardaí Issue Warning About 'Psychoactive Drugs' In The Capital
PIC: Customer Ploughs Into Dublin Car Showroom In Bizarre Accident
PIC: Customer Ploughs Into Dublin Car Showroom In Bizarre Accident
McGowans Pub Is Hosting A Pretty Unusual Valentines Event
McGowans Pub Is Hosting A Pretty Unusual Valentines Event
We Don't Mean To Alarm You But Dublin Is Running Out Of Water
We Don't Mean To Alarm You But Dublin Is Running Out Of Water
Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig
Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Delayed AGAIN This Morning
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Delayed AGAIN This Morning
A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Assault Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Assault Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn
News

Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn
There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'
News

There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'
You Won't Want To Miss This Hilarious New Comedy On The Telly Tonight
Dublin

You Won't Want To Miss This Hilarious New Comedy On The Telly Tonight
A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon
News

A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin