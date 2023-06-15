Rare phenomenon bioluminescence has been sighted off Dublin beaches recently

Nature really is something.

Earlier in the week, there were majorly beautiful sights to be seen off Dublin coasts come nightfall.

Bioluminescence occurred on the Dublin seafront at Sandycove on Monday June 12th, as a result of the recent warm but calm conditions. Flossie and the Beach Cleaners captured the below video showing off the amazing natural glow at midnight.

The bioluminescence phenomenon also occurred at another Dublin location. TikTok user Shanice Griffin (itshanice_) captured the below footage where it appeared as though her shoes were lighting up as she walked.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, bioluminescence is the production and emission of light by a living organism.

"The light emitted by a bioluminescent organism is produced by energy released from chemical reactions occurring inside (or ejected by) the organism."

The most common place that bioluminescence occurs in Ireland is at Lough Hyne in Cork. You can go night kayaking on the lough between the months of April and October, when bioluminescence is most likely to be visible.

While it's unusual for Dublin, we've had two instances of it this week that we know of, so maybe take a trip out to your closest beach this weekend. You might just see it for yourself.

Header image via Getty & Twitter/ Flossie Beach Cleaners

