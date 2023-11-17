Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub has accumulated a €2m loss

McGregor's Crumlin pub accumulated a €432,000 loss last year, The Independent has reported.

New figures for the business indicate that McGregor's Black Forge Inn has continued to rack up losses.

According to newly-filed accounts for Jemi Ventures, the company that operates the pub, last year's losses amounted to €432,000.

However, RTÉ News has reported a €2.01m loss overall for the Black Forge Inn since McGregor acquired the bar in 2020.

As per the publication, the business sustained previous Covid-19 related losses of €441,649 in 2020.

Last year, The Black Forge reduced its post tax losses by 62% to €432,575, as business improved with the pub being reopened fully with no restrictions post-pandemic.

The 2022 loss takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €542,373, with the firm also reporting a trading profit of €109,798.

The addition of the €432,575 loss last year results in accumulated losses of €2.01m for the business.

The Black Forge Inn first opened in 2021, with McGregor spending a reported €2.5m acquiring and renovating the pub.

The pub employs about 50 people, and has won awards for its food.

McGregor also purchased the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh in 2021 - this is the pub where the MMA fighter punched punter Desmond Keogh in 2019, reportedly because the man turned down a free shot of McGregor's own brand whiskey. The pub is currently listed as permanently closed.

Elsewhere, McGregor owns the Waterside Bar in Howth, located a stone's throw from Howth Yacht Club.

Header images via Instagram/theblackforgeinn

