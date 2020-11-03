Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Calls for more protection for Luas workers after anti-mask protest yesterday

By James Fenton

November 3, 2020 at 3:40pm

Share:

Concerns have been raised about the safety of Luas workers after footage emerged yesterday of anti-mask protesters "intimidating" commuters.

Following a demonstration in the city centre yesterday afternoon, a number of protesters made their way onto a Luas red line tram before chanting at passengers and telling them to remove their masks.

Labour Transport Spokesperson Duncan Smith has said that "I am very concerned about the safety of frontline workers and all users of public transport following yesterday’s disturbing scenes whereby anti-mask protestors tried to intimidate workers travelling on the Luas red line. I am particularly concerned given that this Luas line serves St James hospital and Heuston station."

He added that "given that the public health advice dictates that only essential workers should use public transport to travel for work, the passengers intimated by yesterday’s anti-mask protestors were all essential workers. This cannot be allowed to happen again. Not only are these so called ‘protestors’ endangering frontline workers, but they are preying on vulnerable people spreading anti-science and untruths."

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating yesterday's incident.

READ NEXT: Three DART stations named as the worst for anti-social behaviour

 

Share:

Latest articles

Winter Lights festival to return for third year running this year

Shamrock Rovers ask fans not to congregate when they receive Premier Division trophy

13 Ranelagh restaurants serving top-notch takeaway meals

Dublin's Dax Restaurant amongst new additions to prestigious Irish hospitality list

You may also love

Winter Lights festival to return for third year running this year

Dublin's Dax Restaurant amongst new additions to prestigious Irish hospitality list

Warm for Winter initiative sees donated coats left out for the homeless once again

When will we know the results of the US Presidential election?

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.