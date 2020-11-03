Calls for more protection for Luas workers after anti-mask protest yesterday

Concerns have been raised about the safety of Luas workers after footage emerged yesterday of anti-mask protesters "intimidating" commuters.

Following a demonstration in the city centre yesterday afternoon, a number of protesters made their way onto a Luas red line tram before chanting at passengers and telling them to remove their masks.

Labour Transport Spokesperson Duncan Smith has said that "I am very concerned about the safety of frontline workers and all users of public transport following yesterday’s disturbing scenes whereby anti-mask protestors tried to intimidate workers travelling on the Luas red line. I am particularly concerned given that this Luas line serves St James hospital and Heuston station."

He added that "given that the public health advice dictates that only essential workers should use public transport to travel for work, the passengers intimated by yesterday’s anti-mask protestors were all essential workers. This cannot be allowed to happen again. Not only are these so called ‘protestors’ endangering frontline workers, but they are preying on vulnerable people spreading anti-science and untruths."

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating yesterday's incident.

