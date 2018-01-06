News

Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February

Guess we'll just have to go a different route...

Traffic diversions around College Green will be considered among other options to make sure that the seven new longer Luas trams can be introduced at the end of February. 

The Irish Independent reports that the The National Transport Authority (NTA) is working with Dublin City Council to come up with a solution for managing traffic with the longer trams. 

An NTA spokesman has said that "moving traffic in a different direction" is being looked at 

DCC chief executive Owen Keegan told The Irish Independent that banning cars and buses is the only option. 

"We're very confident that trying to maintain east-west traffic on College Green is not sustainable. We're going to need to give that back to pedestrians."

"For Luas to work, we need to remove east-west traffic. There is a sense of people getting used to it, but a significant amount of intervention is from the city council to make it work."

