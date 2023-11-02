Chai Yo remembers their beloved singer who passed away this week

"Everyone in the Chai Yo family will miss him greatly."

If you have ever dined at Chai Yo on Baggot Street, you know that no meal is complete without a little entertainment. Having spent my 21st birthday there, I was surprised and amazed when a group of singers and musicians came out and performed for the table, making my evening one that I would not forget in a hurry.

Unfortunately Chai Yo took to Instagram yesterday to announce the passing of their resident singer Mike Go.

Given the joy that Mike would have provided for the many people who have dined at Chai Yo over the years, the restaurant updated their followers on this sad news:

"It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Mike Go. Mike passes away yesterday afternoon. Our beloved singer who's been with us in Chai Yo for countless years. Everyone in the Chai Yo family will miss him greatly. As I'm sure will all the countless people he has entertained over the years."

Chai Yo also appeal to the public for help, as Mike's family are hoping to repatriate him for burial. They have left a Go Fund Me link in their bio in case anyone wants to donate.

Our thoughts go out to the Chai Yo team, as well as Mike's family at this difficult time.

