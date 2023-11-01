There's a Bruce Springsteen club night coming to Workman's this month

The Long Hall better watch its back.

It's official. After a triumphant three-show run at the RDS in May 2023, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Ireland next year with four dates scheduled across the country.

Bruce will return to the capital for a Croke Park show on Sunday, May 19th with dates also scheduled for Belfast, Kilkenny and Cork. Two weeks of pure, unadulterated Glory Days, all across the Promised Land.

But if you simply can't wait til next May for a date with The Boss, fear not - Hungry Heart, a club night dedicated solely to the music of Springsteen is landing at The Workman's Club next weekend.

Hungry Heart is the world’s only Bruce Springsteen-dedicated club night, taking the form of a bumper-to-bumper marathon of The Boss's epic back catalogue – niche versions, live concert tracks, big album hits, the works.

Fans can Dance in the Dark to five hours of nonstop Bruce with no double plays. Song requests are welcome, even for the slow, sad deep cuts but promoters promise the night is "properly feel good, leave your inhibitions at the door stuff". The event has been described by Lonely Planet as the “ultimate night out for fans of The Boss.”

Hungry Heart takes place on Friday, 10th November from 8pm-1am, with tickets starting from €12 available right here.

