Guinness Open Gate Brewery has closed for the remainder of 2023

"It's not goodbye, it's just see you later."

If you were planning on a trip to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery this side of Christmas, you will need to rethink as it has officially closed for the remainder of 2023.

The brewery took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, saying that due to some "exciting renovations" they would be closed until 2024, assuring that this was not goodbye, but simply a see you later.

A spokesperson for Guinness to find out more information about the temporary closure:

"The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is our home of experimentation and innovation so it’s only right that we continue in that spirit and give our taproom and beer garden an update. We’ll be closed for a few months over the winter period and ready to reopen in the spring with a fresh look and feel and some exciting new offerings. While we are renovating, our brewers are continuing their experiments and are readying new and unique small batch brews for the reopening of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in 2024."

So there won't be any trips to the brewery as part of your Christmas plans, but instead a transformed space and some new offerings in the first few months of 2024; keep an eye on their socials for news on their reopening.

