Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence

He lived there until December and the establishment was situated "directly across the road from a creche..."

John O'Donoghue - a convicted paedophile who had previously abused a ten-year-old boy - lived and worked in a Dublin B&B for a year while he awaited sentencing for having 2,500 corrupt images of children in December.

The Irish Sun revealed that O'Donoghue was employed at East Park Lodge in Rathmines, Dublin which is situated across the street from Appleblossom creche and montessori school.



The former teacher and tennis coach had to quit his school job and coaching "for obvious reasons" but worked in the B&B up until the end of December.

A source told the Irish Sun last night: “It beggars belief that this man lived and worked at a B&B directly across the road from a creche.

“He is a convicted sex offender who repeatedly abused a ten-year-old boy, for goodness sake.

“Surely to God he should not then be allowed to live right across from a creche, around even younger ­children."



The B&B were aware of O'Donoghue's situation stating that they wanted to give him "a chance to get a job" but the creche were in the dark about the whole thing.

More information and a picture of John O'Donoghue can be found on The Irish Sun website.

