News

Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence

He lived there until December and the establishment was situated "directly across the road from a creche..."

Convicted

John O'Donoghue - a convicted paedophile who had previously abused a ten-year-old boy - lived and worked in a Dublin B&B for a year while he awaited sentencing for having 2,500 corrupt images of children in December. 

The Irish Sun revealed that O'Donoghue was employed at East Park Lodge in Rathmines, Dublin which is situated across the street from Appleblossom creche and montessori school.

The former teacher and tennis coach had to quit his school job and coaching "for obvious reasons" but worked in the B&B up until the end of December. 

A source told the Irish Sun last night: “It beggars belief that this man lived and worked at a B&B directly across the road from a creche.

“He is a convicted sex offender who repeatedly abused a ten-year-old boy, for goodness sake.

“Surely to God he should not then be allowed to live right across from a creche, around even younger ­children."

The B&B were aware of O'Donoghue's situation stating that they wanted to give him "a chance to get a job" but the creche were in the dark about the whole thing. 

More information and a picture of John O'Donoghue can be found on The Irish Sun website

READ NEXT: These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence
Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence
Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
Mattress Mick Has Released A New Video And It's Truly Bizarre
Mattress Mick Has Released A New Video And It's Truly Bizarre
Teen Accused Of Slashing Woman's Neck In Dun Laoghaire To Face Further Charges
Teen Accused Of Slashing Woman's Neck In Dun Laoghaire To Face Further Charges
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
News

Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
News

These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital
Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin