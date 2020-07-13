Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Croke Park to host major Muslim celebration this summer

By Sarah Finnan

July 13, 2020 at 3:29pm

Share:

Eid Al Adha will be celebrated at Croke Park later this summer, with the stadium chosen on the basis that it will allow for proper social distancing to be carried out.

Croke Park will play host to Eid Al Adha later this summer, a major celebration on the Islamic calendar each year. An annual celebration, it's observed by Muslims all across the globe.

Approximately 500 people are expected to attend and it's believed that Croke Park was chosen as an appropriate venue given that it can accommodate huge crowds while still allowing for proper social distancing to be carried out.

GAA President John Horan welcomed the news, saying:

"Normally Croke Park and our other stadia would be a hive of activity at this time of the year with the staging of games but we are living through a very different year. We are delighted to welcome members of the Muslim Community to Croke Park to mark Eid Al Adha, an important date in the Muslim calendar.

“I believe the staging of this celebration fully supports our commitment to inclusion and a GAA welcome linked to our belief that it’s ‘Where We All Belong’.

“I wish everyone involved in the occasion an enjoyable visit to Croke Park Stadium as it once again shows its suitability and versatility in welcoming visitors to the venue for a wide variety of different events.”

According to Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, Chairperson of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, choosing Croke Park is symbolic to Irish Muslims and their 'dual-identity' as being both Irish and Muslim.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Locals call for authorities to ‘immediately protect Luke’s statue’ following damage

Share:

Latest articles

Grogans forced to postpone reopening date due to lack of government guidance

Dublin restaurant: 'The no shows and last minute cancellations are breaking us'

Movie Reviews: NEW movies are coming to cinemas this week and we've reviewed two!

WIN: The ultimate staycation break in Galway City

You may also love

Locals call for authorities to 'immediately protect Luke's statue' following damage

WATCH: Jack Charlton receives huge ovation on final public appearance in Dublin

Robbie Keane's words sum up what Jack Charlton did for a generation of Irish children

Dublin library warns people against microwaving library books to kill Covid-19 germs

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.