Croke Park to host major Muslim celebration this summer

Eid Al Adha will be celebrated at Croke Park later this summer, with the stadium chosen on the basis that it will allow for proper social distancing to be carried out.

Croke Park will play host to Eid Al Adha later this summer, a major celebration on the Islamic calendar each year. An annual celebration, it's observed by Muslims all across the globe.

Approximately 500 people are expected to attend and it's believed that Croke Park was chosen as an appropriate venue given that it can accommodate huge crowds while still allowing for proper social distancing to be carried out.

GAA President John Horan welcomed the news, saying:

"Normally Croke Park and our other stadia would be a hive of activity at this time of the year with the staging of games but we are living through a very different year. We are delighted to welcome members of the Muslim Community to Croke Park to mark Eid Al Adha, an important date in the Muslim calendar.

“I believe the staging of this celebration fully supports our commitment to inclusion and a GAA welcome linked to our belief that it’s ‘Where We All Belong’.

“I wish everyone involved in the occasion an enjoyable visit to Croke Park Stadium as it once again shows its suitability and versatility in welcoming visitors to the venue for a wide variety of different events.”

According to Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, Chairperson of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, choosing Croke Park is symbolic to Irish Muslims and their 'dual-identity' as being both Irish and Muslim.

