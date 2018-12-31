Here's How Much Money Was Spent On Pints In The Dáil Bar In 2018

You probably thought your spending on nights out over Christmas was a bit out of hand but this is something else.

It’s just been revealed how much money was spent on drinks at the Dáil bar this year and it’s a lot more than you might have expected.

Senators, TDs, staff and visitors spent €223,099.30 at the bar in the year up to October 19, according to The Journal.

€43,559.70 of that amount was spent on pints and €16,823 went on wine.

They reported that the most popular alcoholic drink of choice was Guinness, with 4,033 pints ordered over the course of the year at a total of €18,724.60.

However, tea and coffee was the most popular choice overall – in total they were bought 11,706 times this year.

Cork Dry Gin was the most popular spirit, with 1,019 measures sold and totalling €4,826.70.

As of April this year, TDS and Senators availing of bar tabs have to fill out a direct form beforehand and any outstanding debts are deducted from their salaries at the end of the month.

