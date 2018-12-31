News

Here's How Much Money Was Spent On Pints In The Dáil Bar In 2018

That's a lot of Guinness...

Guinness

You probably thought your spending on nights out over Christmas was a bit out of hand but this is something else.

It’s just been revealed how much money was spent on drinks at the Dáil bar this year and it’s a lot more than you might have expected.

Senators, TDs, staff and visitors spent €223,099.30 at the bar in the year up to October 19, according to The Journal.

€43,559.70 of that amount was spent on pints and €16,823 went on wine.

They reported that the most popular alcoholic drink of choice was Guinness, with 4,033 pints ordered over the course of the year at a total of €18,724.60.

However, tea and coffee was the most popular choice overall – in total they were bought 11,706 times this year.

Cork Dry Gin was the most popular spirit, with 1,019 measures sold and totalling €4,826.70.

As of April this year, TDS and Senators availing of bar tabs have to fill out a direct form beforehand and any outstanding debts are deducted from their salaries at the end of the month.

dail bar TDs
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

