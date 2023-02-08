DCC gives go-ahead for revamp of Olympia Theatre's iconic red exterior

The Olympia has submitted a paint cross-section analysis report to inform a final colour scheme for the entrance facade and joinery, according to the Irish Times.

Dublin City Council has given the go-ahead for a revamp of the Olympia's iconic red exterior on Dame Street.

Plans were submitted in February of last year to redevelop the theatre facade, which is almost 150 years old. The original stain glass and iron canopy is a much-loved part of Dublin's cultural landscape and with the help of a few tweaks and bit of refurbishment over the years, largely looks the same as it did way back in 1879.

However, the council has now granted permission to Olympia Productions Unlimited for an overhaul - but only after the owners backed down on some key features of planned changes to the historic exterior.

According to the Times, the theatre operator has opted not to retain some key components of the planned new exterior after the council raised concerns.

A focal point of the overhaul was to be a large art deco arch that would have 3Olympia on each side, and the revamp also included three LED advertising screens.

The large art deco arch no longer forms part of the proposal and the LED screens will also be omitted.

Another controversial aspect of the plan was a proposed new painting scheme (rumoured to be grey rather than its current red hue) - this move was not supported and as part of the conditions attached to the permission, the final paint colour scheme for the facade is to be agreed with the council.

Here are some before and after images of what is proposed for the Olympia Theatre https://t.co/5Hx8ONXjM5 pic.twitter.com/pVqR0Ms4hq — Killian Woods (@killianwoods) February 20, 2022

Olympia Productions had submitted a paint cross-section analysis report to inform a final colour scheme for the entrance facade and joinery, and the firm will appoint a conservation expert to design, manage, monitor and implement the works.

