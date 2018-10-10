News

Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist

It's a place known for "high wages, low taxes and an excellent quality of life."

Dublin Airport May

Dublin Airport's newest non-stop service has just been revealed but don't get excited just yet.

The new service doesn't start for ages yet which is totally unfair.

WestJet announced that it will launch its first three Dreamliner International Destinations next summer but Ireland is last to be launched.

Boo.

The flights from Calgary will go to London Gatwick, Paris before finally hitting Dublin for its inaugural flight on the 1 June 2019.

Ed Sims, WestJet President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Alberta’s connectivity to the rest of the world is vital for our economy. WestJet is investing in Alberta to bring further economic growth, boost tourism to the province, and to further position our city as an international aviation hub. We are excited to bring Albertans to the world and the world to Alberta.”

The flights from Dublin and the other two destinations are expected to bring tourism up to nearly 200,000 people to Calgary each year.

Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary, added:

“This is big news for Calgary. The addition of WestJet’s Dreamliner service to Paris, London and Dublin strengthens the international connections to this city and it shows WestJet’s commitment to this community.

"I’m thrilled WestJet has chosen to make this substantial investment in their hometown.”

Bob Sartor, Calgary Airport Authority President and CEO, said:

“What a great day for WestJet, our hub carrier here at Calgary, and what a great day for our city. Calgarians now have more choices when travelling abroad thanks to WestJet’s major investment at our airport and in our city.

"These new jets will drive further growth in our international terminal, allowing us to expand our retail and food and beverage offerings. They will also bring more tourism and business travellers to our great city and region.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

