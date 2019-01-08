News

Dublin Had The Most Popular MyTaxi Drop-Off Location In Europe In 2018

Over a million people took the same trip

Taxi

It seems like almost everyone in Dublin had the same idea at one point in 2018 because it was here that MyTaxi had its most visited location in all of Europe.

The taxi app has released a graphic documenting its year in review, revealing Dublin Airport to be the most popular drop-off point of the whole year.

It beat Galway’s Eyre Square, Patrick Street in Cork and O’Connell Street in Limerick to the top spot during their busiest year ever where they carried a total of over 16 million passengers.

They brought a total of a million people to the airport throughout the year, and even handily calculated that this would be enough to fill 1,516 Boeing 747s.

MyTaxi also revealed the fact that a massive 10,000 passengers left something behind on one of their journeys (which would almost make you feel better about that time you did the same thing…)

My Taxi Infographic Coloured Edit

Unsurprisingly, New Year’s Day between 2am and 3am was their busiest hour of the entire year, closely followed by Paddy’s Day between 1am and 2am.

General Manager for Ireland, Alan Fox, said: “2018 was a remarkable year of growth for MyTaxi in Ireland, most noticeably with regard to trips taken by passengers to Dublin Airport, which was our most popular destination across all the nine European countries and now more than 100 European cities we operate in internationally."

MyTaxi MyTaxi Dublin Dublin Airport Taxi
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

