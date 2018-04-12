News

Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer

Five long-haul and nine short-haul flights are being added to the schedule...

Dubairport 1

Planning your summer holiday? It might be worth taking note of the new airlines and flight routes that will soon be available at Dublin Airport.

The airline tweeted this morning, announcing that a total of 14 new flight routes (five long-haul and nine short-haul) will be added to the flight schedule this summer.

As well as that, four airlines that previously never served Dublin Airport will be made available.

The four new airlines are Cathay Pacific, Croatia Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Icelandair.

The airport has already began some of its new long-haul services, with flights to Philadelphia already running.

Its new Seattle route will be launched next month, while June will see flights to Montreal, Hong Kong and Beijing taking off. 

Of the nine new short-haul European flights, services to Marrakesh and Paphos have already begun.

The remaining seven flights will serve Dalaman, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Reykjavik, Manchester, Zagreb, and Carlisle Airport in the Lake District.

It's safe to say we're going to be absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to booking our next vaycay.

Check out more details of the flight schedules and commencing dates on the Dublin Airport website

READ MORE: Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer
Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade
One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade
The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale
The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale
Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal
Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Feature

Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
Dublin

'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin