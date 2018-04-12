Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer

Five long-haul and nine short-haul flights are being added to the schedule...

Planning your summer holiday? It might be worth taking note of the new airlines and flight routes that will soon be available at Dublin Airport.

The airline tweeted this morning, announcing that a total of 14 new flight routes (five long-haul and nine short-haul) will be added to the flight schedule this summer.

As well as that, four airlines that previously never served Dublin Airport will be made available.

We're looking forward to welcoming 14 new services & four new airlines this summer @DublinAirport. This will be a record summer with more than 1.7 million extra seats available. Where will you go? #holidays #connections https://t.co/Kg8OQrKtgZ pic.twitter.com/YTB7mkQ6pm — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 12, 2018

The four new airlines are Cathay Pacific, Croatia Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Icelandair.

The airport has already began some of its new long-haul services, with flights to Philadelphia already running.

Its new Seattle route will be launched next month, while June will see flights to Montreal, Hong Kong and Beijing taking off.

Of the nine new short-haul European flights, services to Marrakesh and Paphos have already begun.

The remaining seven flights will serve Dalaman, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Reykjavik, Manchester, Zagreb, and Carlisle Airport in the Lake District.

It's safe to say we're going to be absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to booking our next vaycay.

Check out more details of the flight schedules and commencing dates on the Dublin Airport website.

