Dublin Councillors Vote To Spend Half A Million Euro On Lowering Clontarf Seawall

After a long dispute with local residents, it has been decided by Dublin City councillors to lower the height of a section of the sea wall in Clontarf.

Councillors voted in favour of reducing almost half a kilometre of the wall by around 30cm at a meeting that took place at City Hall last night.

The total cost of the work is estimated at around half a million euro; €230,000 to reduce the height of the wall and a further €300,000 for stone cladding, according to the Irish Times.

Thee publication states that the wall doesn't obscure the view of Dublin Bay for pedestrians and cyclists using the new path.

However, it was warned by the council that motorists would have restricted views of the sea if the wall wasn't lowered.

The wall was built as a part of the €5million Clontarf cycle path, which opened in May 2017.

Council Chief Executive Owen Keegan warned that if reduced in height, the wall would protect against a 100-year tidal event rather than the national standard of 200 years.

Keegan said: "In addition there will also be a cost for raising the wall at some future date, in line with the recommendations of the independent expert." 

