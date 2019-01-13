News

Flight En Route To Dublin Forced To Declare Emergency And Divert To Manchester

There was a medical emergency on board

Plane In Sky

A flight that was on its way from the UK to Dublin Airport had to declare a medical emergency shortly after take-off today.

The EI3265 Aer Lingus flight had taken off from Birmingham Airport at 11.57am and was due to lad in Dublin at 1.15pm.

But the crew declared a medical emergency while they were in the air and the pilots were then instructed to divert to Manchester Airport.

They landed at 12.33pm, though it’s not yet known what caused the emergency.

Aer Lingus confirmed via Twitter the flight would continue on its route to Dublin “shortly” but gave no other details.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

