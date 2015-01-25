News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV

“I’ll be the first Irish glamour model to be big in America . . . I’ll be like a glamour model Conor McGregor!”

Ava

Dublin model Ava Rose has claimed she's going to be the 'Conor McGregor of the glamour world' as she plans a trip to the US. 

The reality star was reportedly headhunted by E! Entertainment producers after she made global headlines touring with rapper Drake earlier this year. 

Now it looks like she is set to star on Botched next year, which revolves around celebrity plastic surgeons, Dr Paul Nassif and Dr Terry Dubrow on the US network. 

Ava told the Irish Sun on Sunday: “I was contacted and asked would I like to appear on the celebrity section of Botched.

“I suppose it’s because I’ve been so honest and outspoken about the surgeries I’ve had. No one else talks about it, especially in Ireland.

“They contacted me and asked would I be interested in going on and having work done.

“I’m very proud of my surgeries and don’t think I would have had the career I’ve had without them.

“I told them I wanted to get bigger boobs. They tried to talk me out of it because of my size and frame, but I said that’s what I want, I want to go bigger.

“Then they mentioned a designer vagina and I joked, ‘Everything else of me is designer so why not?’ I’m flying over to LA for three days in January.

“I’m really, really excited to be doing this.

“I’ll be the first Irish glamour model to be big in America . . . I’ll be like a glamour model Conor McGregor!”

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

