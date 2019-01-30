PIC: Dublin Granny Refused A Visit Today During The Strike For The Best Reason

This is the kind of consideration and support that the nurses needed today

January 30th marked the first of possibly several strike for nurses around the country.

The strikes are in place in the hope of restoration pay for Irish nurses and midwives as well as safe staffing and conditions.

If no deal is met, further strikes are set to go ahead on the 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14th of February.

Many people showed their support for nurses and midwives throughout Ireland by sharing social media posts and providing teas, coffees and food.

This one granny in Dublin showed the sort of consideration and support that those striking needed today.

This is so lovely...

My nana is in hospital and she text me to say don’t visit cause I’d have to pass the picket, she’s honesty amazing 😭#StandWithNursesAndMidwives pic.twitter.com/G9vPFOJhSr — Luke Hoare Greene (@lhgluke) January 30, 2019

"My nana is in hospital and she text me to say don’t visit cause I’d have to pass the picket, she’s honesty amazing 😭#StandWithNursesAndMidwives," the tweet says.

He continued:

"Thanks to everyone who sent good wishes, they’re really appreciated! And for those asking/worried, she has a chest infection and she should be fine and home after a few days in hospital, thankfully it’s nothing serious. My mam showed her some lovely tweets and she loved them!

"Support the nurses, donate to charity and generally just be nice to people."



READ NEXT:PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike